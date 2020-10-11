BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is spicing up its snacks portfolio with Pringles Scorchin’, a new line of spicy crisps.

The range includes three fiery flavors boosted by cayenne pepper: cheddar, chili lime and barbecue.

“We've launched spicy flavors in the past, but Pringles Scorchin' is our first dedicated collection,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “As we created this collection, we knew spice was important, but we also wanted to preserve the insanely accurate flavors our fans have come to expect from our products. I'm proud to say, we have succeeded on both fronts to offer the perfect balance of bold flavor and spicy heat that builds over time.”

Pringles Scorchin’ will be available through a limited release in retailers nationwide beginning in December with a full release planned for 2021. The chips will retail for $1.99 per 5.5-oz can.