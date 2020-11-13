WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association has named five new members to its board of directors. The new members include: Trina Bediako, chief executive officer of New Horizons Baking Co.; Chuck Metzger, CEO of Hearthside Foods Solutions; Tim Smith, vice president and general manager of snacking at TreeHouse Foods, Inc.; George Vindiola, vice president of research and development at Campbell Soup Co.’s newly-created snack unit; and Tyson Yu, CEO of Aryzta North America.

“We are honored to welcome these five accomplished leaders to the ABA board of directors and look forward to their diverse insights and leadership,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO of the ABA. “These new board leaders also ensure that ABA truly represents all segments of the baking industry. As these leaders join the ABA leadership, I also want to recognize the unwavering service of outgoing board member and past ABA chair Rich Scalise. Rich has served on the board for the past 14 years and as ABA chair, where he steered both our organization and our industry in a positive direction. ABA’s members and staff are grateful for his significant contributions.”