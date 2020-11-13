SAN ANTONIO — Food Safety Net Services has introduced EMMA, an environmental and monitoring and mapping application that allows food processors, plants and facilities to manage their environmental monitoring program and trend their data based on results.

EMMA may be used as an automated approach to ensure timely collection and submission of samples for testing, according to San Antonio-based FSNS, which assists companies in implementing food safety and quality programs. EMMA users may import one map of their facility or multiple maps of various zones to pinpoint each unique swab site. Specifications may be created for a color-coded, pass-or-fail map. EMMA is customizable with solutions for routine sampling plans, customizable sampling plans and the ability to set up plans for remediation of out-of-specification events.