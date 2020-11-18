MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods is expanding its baking mix portfolio with a new line of grain-free baking mixes that are gluten-free, paleo friendly and Non-GMO Project verified.

The chocolate cake mix is made with almond flour, coconut flour, organic coconut sugar and cocoa powder.

The brownie mix contains cocoa powder, organic coconut sugar and almond flour.

The blueberry muffin mix is made with almond flour, coconut flour, dried blueberries and organic coconut sugar.

The flatbread mix features a blend of cassava flour and almond flour.

“We’ve heard from hundreds of our customers throughout the pandemic who used cooking and baking to relieve stress, entertain their families or learn new skills in the kitchen,” said Dennis Vaughn, chief executive officer of Bob’s Red Mill. “While some folks like to bake from scratch, others reach for our mixes for delicious treats that are quick to prepare. We developed this grain-free baking line for those who want a nostalgic, better-for-you treat without the grains.”

Bob’s Red Mill grain-free baking mixes are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 - $6.49 per package.