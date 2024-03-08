MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill has launched a new line of signature blends baking mixes.

Made with a blend of the company’s flours, the new line of baking mixes comes in four varieties: fudgy brownie mix, which may be used to make fudgy brownies that have a moist interior and crispy top; golden cornbread mix, which may be used to make a lightly sweet cornbread with appetizing texture and golden brown crust; classic yellow cake mix, which may be used to make a yellow cake with a soft texture; and decadent chocolate cake mix, which may be used to make either a plain or frosted chocolate cake.

“Bob’s signature blends baking mixes are a testament to our commitment to combining the wholesome, premium ingredients we are known for with ease of use,” said Blake Issac, director of innovation marketing at Bob’s Red Mill. “These mixes empower home bakers to easily create homemade-tasting baked goods without compromising on flavor, texture or quality.”

Bob’s signature blends baking mixes are now available on Amazon and at select nationwide retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.69 to $4.59 per 13.6-oz to 16.1 oz box.