PURCHASE, NY. — Pietro Antonio Tataranni, MD, has been named global chief medical officer at PepsiCo, Inc. In his new role, Dr. Tataranni will continue to oversee all aspects of the company's efforts to protect its global workforce, products and communities in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition, he will continue to lead PepsiCo's Life Sciences strategy and the R&D Fellows Program as its executive sponsor, reporting to René Lammers, executive vice president and chief science officer.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Antonio as our chief medical officer,” said Ramon Laguarta, chairman and chief executive officer of PepsiCo. “Antonio has been a trusted scientific and health adviser to PepsiCo’s global leadership team throughout the pandemic, and his counsel and leadership will continue to be vital as we navigate the course ahead.”

Dr. Tataranni joined PepsiCo in September 2018 as deputy chief scientific officer and senior vice president of life sciences. In that role, he was responsible for leading the company's nutrition sciences, sports science and external innovation strategies. He also leads PepsiCo's scientific research agenda to build recommendations and a future roadmap to enable disruptive product innovations in line with PepsiCo's “Winning with Purpose” agenda.

Before PepsiCo, Dr. Tataranni worked at Sanofi as a senior vice president and head of medical affairs for the Diabetes and Cardiovascular Business Unit. Prior to Sanofi, he worked as a clinician, scientist, and physician at organizations including Merck and the National Institute of Health.

“I am thrilled to take on this expanded role at PepsiCo, which allows me to continue advancing our nutrition and bio-sciences work, as well as advise the company on key health, science and medical issues impacting our products, people and communities,” Dr. Tataranni said. “PepsiCo has shown an unwavering dedication to taking actions grounded in science, and I look forward to continuing to work with the global leadership team in my new capacity.”

With Dr. Tataranni’s appointment, PepsiCo becomes the latest food and beverage company to add a chief medical officer. Earlier this summer Tyson Foods, Inc. added a similar position to its management team.