LA MADELEINE, FRANCE — Pierre Courduroux has been named chief executive officer at Roquette. He succeeds outgoing CEO Jean-Marc Gilson, who will become the CEO of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. in April 2021.

Mr. Courduroux joined the plant-based ingredients supplier in October as chief financial officer. Before that, he spent more than two decades at The Monsanto Co. in a series of financial leadership roles, including CFO of Monsanto Europe Africa, CFO of Monsanto vegetables division, vice president of global business finance and most recently senior vice president and CFO. He holds a master’s degree in management from the EMLyon Business School and an executive master’s degree in business from Washington University.

“Pierre is the perfect choice to consolidate Roquette’s position as a leader of plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients,” Mr. Gilson said. “I am convinced that Roquette will be stronger under his leadership and I will work with him to ensure a smooth transition.”