TOPEKA, KAN. — Courtney Gaine, PhD, president and chief executive officer of The Sugar Association, was reelected president of the Home Baking Association at a virtual annual membership meeting held in November. Other officers who were reelected include Stephanie Petersen, corporate executive R&D chef for Panhandle Milling (a business of PHM Brands), as first vice president and Julene DeRouchey, nutrition educator for the Kansas Wheat Commission, as second vice president.

Elected to three-year terms on the board of directors were Ardent Mills, Colorado Wheat, Grain Craft, Shawnee Milling Co. and the Texas Wheat Producers Board. Renwood Mills was elected to a two-year term. The French Pastry School was elected to a one-year term.

The association reached 7.25 million educators and bakers in the past year, Dr. Gaine said. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the association made changes by providing a distance learning microsite at www.homebaking.org and by offering virtual programs. The non-profit association targets anyone who teaches or fosters home baking skills.