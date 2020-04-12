NIAGARA FALLS, NY. — Niacet has introduced its ProNiaturèl range of ingredients for microbial control.

ProNiaturèl Nc is designed specifically for baked foods. Calcium vinegar salts in the ingredient control mold growth and extend shelf life. It may be labeled as neutralized vinegar, dry vinegar or vinegar salt.

ProNiaturèl N and ProNiaturèl Ns are the other two products. They target applications such as processed meat, poultry and fish products; meat replacers based on plant protein; and spreads and sauces. They are based on vinegar and neutralized, meaning they may be labeled as neutralized vinegar, dry vinegar or vinegar salt.

All the ingredients in the range are produced as a free-flowing powder or granulate.

“The key behind the new ProNiaturèl range is in its transparency,” said Jeff Rogers, chief operating officer at Niagara Falls-based Niacet. “We begin the process by using straightforward, familiar ingredients from which we create, consumer-friendly antimicrobials — perfect for clean label solutions.”