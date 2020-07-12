SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND — The management makeover at Aryzta AG continues.

On Dec. 7, Aryzta announced that two members of its executive committee, John Heffernan and Tony Murphy, have stepped down from the company immediately.

Mr. Heffernan joined Aryzta in March 2018 as group chief strategy officer, and earlier this year he was named president and chief commercial officer of North America. Prior to joining Aryzta he was chief development officer at daa plc, founder and chief executive officer of Clearpower and AER, acquisitions manager and development director at Boundary Capital Ltd., engagement manager at McKinsey & Co., trade marketing manager at Tomkins PLC, and business analyst at McKinsey & Co.

Mr. Murphy joined Aryzta in November 2017 as chief people officer, where he was responsible for working closely with the company’s operating regions to establish a strong, focused and centralized human resource function that supports the group’s people, stabilization and strategic growth objectives. Prior to Aryzta Mr. Murphy held a number of senior HR roles with Diageo, Cadbury, Kraft Foods, and Mondelez.

Aryzta said it will not replace Mr. Heffernan or Mr. Murphy.

“The board would like to express its gratitude to both Tony and John for their contribution to Aryzta over the past three years,” Aryzta said.

The departure of Mr. Heffernan and Mr. Murphy comes a week after the board of directors of Aryzta AG named Marcus Opitz as its new chief restructuring officer and Armin Bieri as its chief transformation officer. The company also recently welcomed Urs Jordi as chairman and interim chief executive officer and Jonathan Solesbury as interim chief financial officer.