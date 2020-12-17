Florenceville, NB. — McCain Foods Ltd. has announced plans to invest $200 million to build a second local potato production plant in Yangling Agriculture Hi-Tech Development Zone in Shaanxi Province.

McCain has had a presence in China for more than 25 years, supplying frozen potato products for the local Western and Asian foodservice markets and more recently the retail sector.

The company employs 400 people at its China headquarters located in Shanghai. It also operates an existing production facility in Harbin, Heilongjiang, province. The Harbin french fry production plant was opened in 2004.

Globally, McCain operates 51 manufacturing facilities in more than 160 countries.