ATLANTA — Inspire Brands, Inc. on Dec. 15 completed its $11.3 billion acquisition of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. The transaction was first announced in early November.

With the addition of Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, Inspire’s family of brands now includes nearly 32,000 restaurants across more than 60 countries generating $26 billion in annual system sales, making it the second-largest restaurant company in the United States by both system sales and locations. Inspire’s other brands include Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s, Rusty Taco and Sonic Drive-In.

“We are very excited to welcome the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins brands into the Inspire family,” said Paul Brown, co-founder and chief executive officer of Inspire. “Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are category leaders and two of the most iconic restaurant brands in the world. This is an incredible moment in our journey as a company. I want to thank all our team members, franchisees and suppliers whose hard work helped make this possible.”

With the completion of the acquisition, Inspire has announced that David L. Hoffman, formerly CEO of Dunkin’ Brands, will report to Mr. Brown as senior adviser and will help navigate the integration into Inspire. Scott Murphy, formerly president of Dunkin’ Americas, has been named head of the Inspire Beverage-Snack Category and president of Dunkin’, reporting to Mr. Brown. Jason Maceda, formerly senior vice president of Baskin-Robbins, has been named president of Baskin-Robbins, reporting to Mr. Murphy.

“We are excited to reach this important milestone together with our incredible franchisees, licensees, employees and suppliers,” Mr. Hoffmann said. “Over the past few years, we have accomplished much to be proud of, including the execution of our strategic plans that led to the transformation of our two beloved, iconic brands. We are confident that Inspire’s proven stewardship of franchised restaurant concepts and best-in-class capabilities will drive further growth for both Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins around the world.”