The new BluePrint Automation (BPA) tray former with an ergonomic design was built to erect various styles of trays, including open, wrap around, stack and corner post. With its innovative forming station, the former can erect two case sizes at once and includes automatic changeovers with no change parts. Fitting in most any plant configuration, the former includes a single or double magazine with an outfeed direction of either left, right or straight and can be used as a stand-alone machine or integrated as a function in a mono-block system.

