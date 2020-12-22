BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Third time’s the charm? Kellogg Co. has announced the return of Smorz cereal, the third time the cereal has been introduced by the company.

Featuring crunchy graham cereal squares wrapped in a chocolatey coating and marshmallows, Smorz debuted in 2003, but it was discontinued in December 2013. The cereal was reintroduced two years later, but it was again discontinued in April 2019.

The latest revival comes on the heels of a Change.org petition filed by fans and accompanied by pleas on social media.

“Kellogg’s Smorz cereal has an incredibly passionate fanbase — and their efforts to bring back the cereal have paid off,” said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. “We couldn’t be happier to bring some joy to our die-hard fans and also give first-timers the chance to indulge in the fanfare and see what Smorz is all about.”

Kellogg’s Smorz cereal is available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.8-oz box and $5.96 for a 15.6-oz box.