JONESBORO, ARK. — Nestle USA has announced plans to invest more than $100 million to expand its frozen foods facility in Jonesboro. The expansion will include the addition of 90,000 square feet to the facility as well as a new production line for Hot Pockets frozen sandwiches.

“Consumers are embracing eating at home like never before and rediscovering the frozen category, an evolution brought on by the pandemic that is showing signs of taking hold for the long term,” said Mike Mahon, plant manager in Jonesboro. “As we embrace the trend and plan for the future, we’re excited to be investing in our Jonesboro factory to support our Hot Pockets business.”

Founded by Chef America Inc. in 1983, Hot Pockets was acquired by Nestle in 2002 as part of a $2.6 billion acquisition.

Nestle opened the Jonesboro facility in 2002. It has undergone several expansions over the past 18 years and currently employs approximately 750.

“Almost 20 years ago, Nestle chose to locate in Jonesboro because their forward-thinking leaders knew that Jonesboro and Nestle were both primed to grow,” said Harold Perrin, mayor of Jonesboro. “Together we have. Nestle has shown they are more than a business; they are part of the Jonesboro family.”

In addition to Hot Pockets, Nestle makes products under the Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, DiGiorno, Tombstone and Sweet Earth brands at the plant.

Construction on the Jonesboro plant is expected to begin in January.