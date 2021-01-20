CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. and Hometown Food Co. have joined forces to develop a new line of Pillsbury Funfetti Oreo baking mixes and frosting.

Funfetti Vanilla Premium Cake Mix with Oreo Cookie Pieces is a vanilla crème flavored cake mix with Oreo cookie pieces.

Funfetti Chocolate Premium Cake Mix with Oreo Cookie Pieces is a dark cocoa flavored cake mix with Oreo cookie pieces.

Funfetti Premium Brownie Mix with Oreo Cookie Pieces is a chocolate brownie mix with Oreo pieces included in a separate pouch for final decoration.

Funfetti Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix with Oreo Cookie Pieces features Oreo pieces included in the mix.

Funfetti Vanilla Flavored Frosting with Oreo Cookie Pieces is vanilla frosting with Oreo pieces included for final decoration.

“Funfetti fans have been adding Oreo cookies to their baked creations for years, and we're thrilled that we can celebrate those baking mashups with this new portfolio of products,” said Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer of Hometown Food Co. “Funfetti is a celebration of fun, surprise moments and continues to grow in popularity as families spend more time baking together at home. Whether you're biting into a cupcake with colorful sprinkles or enjoying real Oreo cookie pieces on top of a brownie, Funfetti creates delicious, fun moments for the whole family — and we're excited that Funfetti and Oreo will help make more."

Funfetti Oreo products will be available nationwide in February for a suggested retail price ranging from $1.30 to $4 each.