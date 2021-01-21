MINNEAPOLIS — Omar Ishrak, PhD, former executive chairman and chief executive officer of Medtronic, has been elected to the board of directors at Cargill.

Dr. Ishrak joined Medtronic as CEO in June 2011, retiring in April 2020 and staying on as executive chairman and chairman of the board until December 2020. Earlier, he was president and CEO of GE Healthcare Systems and held positions at Diasonics/Vingmed and Philips Ultrasound.

Additionally, Dr. Ishrak joined the board of Intel in January 2020 as an independent chairman. He also is a member of the board of directors of the Cleveland Clinic as well as a member of the board of trustees of Minnesota Public Radio and the Asia Society.

He received a bachelor’s of science degree and a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of London, King’s College.

“Omar’s deep international experience and strength in technology and innovation helped Medtronic sustain long-term growth during his tenure as CEO,” said David MacLennan, chairman and CEO of Cargill. “Under his leadership, Medtronic realized their mission and purpose, introducing products that improved the lives of patients around the world. Omar has a strong record of building diverse and inclusive workplace cultures and driving partnerships in worldwide markets, most notably in Asia. This combination of proven people, operational and market leadership makes him a valuable addition to our board.”