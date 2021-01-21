SALISBURY, MD. — Perdue AgriBusiness on Jan. 20 announced plans to close its grain elevator in Lothian, Md., by March 31. The company said it will stop receiving grain deliveries on Feb. 26.

The Lothian elevator has capacity of 995,000 bus and loadout capacity of 2,500 bus per hour, according to the 2020 Grain & Milling Annual.

“As a 101-year-old Maryland based company, we have long valued the importance of our relationship with local grain farmers, one built on a century of trust and transparency,” said Scott Fredericksen, president of Perdue AgriBusiness. “Unfortunately, over the last 20 years, we have seen a significant reduction in Anne Arundel County farmland, including a 30% reduction in total harvested grain acres — a trend that no longer aligns with our long-term business strategy.”

Mr. Fredericksen said Perdue is exploring all options for the Lothian facility, including a potential sale.

“Perdue is more than willing to assist the Southern Maryland agricultural community with identifying viable solutions,” he said.

“The Lothian grain elevator is a critical part of Southern Maryland’s agriculture community, and our department is committed to working with all parties to find a solution for our farmers,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joe Bartenfelder.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an independent operating company of Perdue Farms Inc. Perdue AgriBusiness is a merchandiser, processor and exporter of agricultural products. Through Perdue AgriBusiness’ 75 elevator locations with more than 75 million bus of storage, deep-water port, transload facilities, oilseed crushing operations, edible oil refinery and protein blend mills, the company serves markets across the United States and the world.