LONDON — Vivid Sehgal has been named chief financial officer for Tate & Lyle PLC, effective May 1. He will join the company and the board of directors on March 1.

Most recently, Mr. Sehgal was CFO for Delphi Technologies PLC, a role he held for three years. Before that, he was CFO for LivaNova PLC for two years. Previously, Mr. Sehgal was senior vice president of treasury, risk and investor relations at Allergan Inc., and prior to that was regional finance director of the Gillette brand for Procter & Gamble. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sehgal held financial management positions at GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Diageo.

“I am delighted to welcome Vivid to Tate & Lyle and the executive team,” said Nick Hampton, chief executive officer of Tate & Lyle. “He brings with him a proven track record of financial leadership as well as extensive commercial and transactional experience. I very much look forward to working with him as we continue to progress Tate & Lyle’s growth agenda.”

Mr. Sehgal will succeed Imran Nawaz, who announced in October 2020 that he would leave his post as CFO of Tate & Lyle to become CFO of Tesco PLC.