MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is bolstering its Betty Crocker brand with a new lineup of seasonal products, including two mixes made in tandem with The Hershey Co. The five new offerings will roll out to retailers nationwide beginning in February.

New Dunkaroos Frosting is reminiscent of the nostalgic cookies and features vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles. Each 16-oz tub retails for $1.99.

The Reese’s Pieces Surprise Cupcake Kit includes a chocolate cupcake mix, green frosting, orange Reese’s pieces in a carrot pouch to fill the cupcake centers, and cupcake liners. Each two-cupcake serving contains 280 calories and 32 grams of sugar. The kit makes 12 cupcakes and retails for $4.98.

The Hershey’s Kisses Blossom Cookie Kit includes sugar cookie mix, pastel sprinkles and Hershey’s Kisses. A four-tablespoon serving contains 240 calories and 24 grams of sugar. Each kit makes 12 cookies and retails for $4.98.

The Giant Cookie Kit contains sugar cookie mix, vanilla frosting and sprinkles shaped like chicks, ducks and bunnies. The kit also includes parchment paper with a large egg drawing to help bakers get the ideal egg shape, General Mills said. A 1/7 serving contains 180 calories and 22 grams of sugar. The kit makes one oversized cookie and retails for $4.98.

The Lemon Cookie Mix contains 110 calories and 13 grams of sugar per 3-tablespoons serving. A 17.5-oz bag retails for $2.

“Families are seeking more in-home experiences and activities, and baking is a great outlet,” said Amanda Burlison, senior brand manager of Betty Crocker. “A recent Instagram poll revealed that 97% of the more than 1,000 respondents shared that they’ve been baking more during quarantine, and 98% said they will keep baking after quarantine. We’re glad that consumers are re-discovering a love for baking during these strange times. Our spring baking kits offer unique opportunities to find joy, connect with those you love and share sweet moments together.”