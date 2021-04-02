BRIDGEWATER, NJ. — Three Kellogg cereal brands — Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes and Krave — will join Golden Grahams as featured flavors in Nestle’s Carnation Breakfast Essentials Nutritional Drinks line.

“We are excited to collaborate with these iconic brands to bring new and exciting flavors to the Carnation Breakfast Essentials Nutritional Drinks portfolio,” said Abigail Buckwalter, vice president of marketing at Nestle Health Science USA. “It’s especially important for growing kids and teens to get the protein, vitamins and minerals they need. And, if it tastes great, even better.”

Carnation Breakfast Essentials provide 10 grams of protein and 20% or more of the Daily Value for 21 vitamins and minerals. Each 8-oz bottle contains 300 mg, or 25% of the Daily Value of calcium, and 400 IU (10 mcg), or 50% of the Daily Value of vitamin D. The nutritional drinks also contain 90 mg, or 100% of the Daily Value, of vitamin C.

The Froot Loops, Golden Grahams and Krave Carnation Breakfast Essentials flavored nutritional drinks are available in six-count ready-to-drink packs exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. The Frosted Flakes variety won’t be available until June.

The suggested retail price for the new Carnation Breakfast Essentials flavored nutritional drinks at Walmart is $6.75 per pack of six ready-to-drink bottles.