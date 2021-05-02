The SPI AV mixers (ranging from 175 to 660 lbs of dough per batch) from VMI feature heavy-duty design and powerful motors. A key feature is the positively driven bowl pinion system that guarantees bowl rotation without slipping, no matter the conditions. The SPI AV proven tool design provides thorough premixing of the ingredients and the quick development of the gluten network. These mixers can be supplied with a bowl lift incorporated with a scraper and bowl rotation to facilitate the transfer of dough to the downstream processing equipment.

