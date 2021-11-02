KANSAS CITY – The American Society of Baking (ASB) will induct five new members to its 2021-2022 board of directors. The new members include Talia Merriman (Sepe), Bruce Campbell, Scott Houtz, Monica Kline and Eric Lewis.

“We’re excited to expand our board with five new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our work,” said Kent Van Amburg, executive director of the ASB. “They join us at an exciting time as ASB continues to focus on strategies to build innovative networking and educational opportunities for the wholesale baking community. We are confident they will provide valuable perspectives and we look forward to their contributions.”

For the past four years, Ms. Merriman has worked in research and development for Hostess, Kansas City. She has been a part of the product development competition committee for the past three years, becoming chair of the committee her second and third year. As a graduate of Kansas State University’s bakery science program, Ms. Merriman has always had a passion for baking.

Mr. Campbell has worked for AMF Bakery Systems for 23 years in a variety of departments, including engineering, sales and management and has held senior leadership positions. During high school and college, Mr. Campbell worked for his father in the baking industry. He graduated from Vanderbilt’s School of Engineering.

Mr. Houtz is president of Air Management Technologies, a sustainability, thermal and air management solutions company to food processors. He has more than 35 years of experience and is a certified energy manager and indoor air quality professional. In addition to his participation in the ASB, Mr. Houtz is also a member of the American Bakers Association and BEMA.

Ms. Kline is director of business operations and education at The EnSol Group. In her role, she works with clients to create best practices for employee training and retention.

Mr. Lewis is the vice president of quality assurance and regulatory at Flowers Foods Inc., Thomasville, Ga. He has been with the company for more than 20 years. Mr. Lewis has a bachelor’s degree in bakery science and management from Kansas State University.

The new members will be joining Rod Radalia, chairman, and Cindy Chananie, 2022 program chair. The board of directors is in charge of policymaking and carrying out the ASB’s mission and goals.