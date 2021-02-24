BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is launching Cheez-It Loaded Popcorn, available for a limited time only.

Made with cheese, the popcorn comes in two flavors: cheddar and white cheddar. The cheddar offering evokes the classic flavor of Cheez-It crackers, while the white cheddar variety features the flavor of aged white cheddar cheese. Both varieties contain 170 calories per serving.

“Even though our Cheez-It Original crackers are a tried-and-true classic, our innovation team is always looking for new ways to bring our fans their favorite 100% real cheese flavor in different snack forms,” said Jeff Delonis, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It. “When it comes to popcorn, the team knew it was due for a cheesier plot twist and delivered with their newest flavor-filled creation.”

Cheez-It Loaded Popcorn is available nationwide for a limited time while supplies last.