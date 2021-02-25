LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC has introduced the Tate & Lyle Nutrition Centre, a digital hub providing access to science on ingredients that have been shown to help address public health challenges. The hub may be found here.

Ingredients such as low-calorie and no-calorie sweeteners and dietary fibers are featured. Visitors may access pre-clinical and clinical research. White papers, articles and events on nutrition topics such as glycemic response, science related to ingredients and health, and diet trends such as keto and low-carbohydrate diets are available, too. Nutritional advice from global authorities such as the World Health Organization may be found in the hub.

“With our new digital Nutrition Centre, we have made it easier for our customers and the wider industry, as well as peers in the nutrition and science world, to access high-quality research content that informs product development, adds to the evidence-base, and supports healthy living,” said Kavita Karnik, PhD, global head, nutrition and regulatory affairs for London-based Tate & Lyle.