ROSEMONT, ILL. — Batory Foods has launched Batory Sweet Essentials, a lineup of five high-intensity sweetener blends that have been shown to work as sucrose replacers. They may be used in applications such as baked foods, dairy, frozen foods, snacks and beverages. The blends meet Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) regulations from the US Food and Drug Administration.

B-Tru contains erythritol, allulose and stevia extracts. B-Intense contains erythritol, allulose, steviol glycosides and stevia extracts. F-Fiber contains erythritol, soluble corn fiber, allulose and stevia extracts. B-Clear (E) contains erythritol, steviol glycosides and stevia extracts. B-Clear (A) contains allulose, steviol glycosides and stevia extracts.

“Sugar reduction requires a delicate balance between flavor and function,” said Parveen Werner, vice president of strategy, marketing innovation and commercial excellence at Rosemont-based Batory Foods, Inc. “This is top of mind not only for product developers, but also sweetener specialists. Batory Sweet Essentials take the guesswork out of reducing or replacing sugar, making ingredients research and experimenting that much simpler.”