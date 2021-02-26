ARLINGTON, VA. — Campbell Soup Co., the Hain Celestial Group, Inc. and Hostess Brands, Inc. are 3 of 18 companies who have joined the Consumer Brands Association since it rebranded last year from the Grocery Manufacturers Association. The additions marked a growth of more than 30%. The association now represents 73 consumer packaged goods companies with nearly 2,000 brands across industry sectors such as cleaning, personal care, food and beverage products.

“We launched Consumer Brands with the aspiration to unite the entirety of the CPG industry behind a pro-consumer, pro-growth agenda,” said Geoff Freeman, president and chief executive officer. “In one year, through a pandemic, we made extraordinary strides, welcoming nearly 20 prominent companies representing over 300 brands that Americans have counted on to stay home and stay safe. The Consumer Brands Association is quickly establishing itself as a powerhouse champion of the united CPG industry.”

The Grocery Manufacturers Association began having problems in 2017 when members like Campbell Soup Co., Nestle SA and Mars, Inc. left. The companies and the GMA disagreed on issues such as mandatory labeling of GMOs and added sugars and voluntary sodium reduction. Denise M. Morrison, then president and CEO, said Campbell Soup Co. wanted to become a leader in transparency.

The Consumer Brands Association officially replaced the Grocery Manufacturers Association at the beginning of 2020. Its mission became to advocate for product affordability, access and innovation; eliminate consumer confusion; and solve large problems in the marketplace.

During COVID-19, the Consumer Brands Association has been active in efforts such as protecting the CPG workforce, removing barriers to ensure stocked shelves for consumers and leading change on packaging sustainability.

“Consumer Brands’ strategy was built on the simple premise that a united industry is a strong industry,” said Jeffrey Harmening, CEO of General Mills, Inc. and chair of the Consumer Brands Association. “We’ve seen that play out in real time throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Consumer Brands is doing for our industry what no individual company could accomplish on its own.”

Companies who have joined the association since February 2020 include ACH Food Cos. Inc., ButcherBox, Campbell Soup Co., Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., Ferrara, Hain Celestial Group, The Honest Co., Hostess Brands, Inc., Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., Milo’s Tea Company, Inc., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Nissin Foods, Recess, Ripple Foods, Sargento Foods, Inc., Schwan’s Co., Tillamook County Creamery Association and Utz Brands, Inc.