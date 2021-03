FARGO, ND. — Tarrand Fiesel has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing at Fargo-based Dakota Specialty Milling, Inc. She joined the company in 2017 as sales director.

Previously, Ms. Fiesel was a merchandiser with specialty commodities for ADM. She also had roles in procurement and sales at Red River Commodities.

Ms. Fiesel received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from North Dakota State University.