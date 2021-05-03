MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. has introduced the BettyLab, a new platform bringing together Betty Crocker and Barbie to inspire people to learn and explore in their own kitchens.

“We believe the kitchen is more than a room and baking is just the beginning,” said Stephanie Lensing, brand experience manager, Betty Crocker. “We created BettyLab so that every ‘Betty’ can use their kitchen and the resources they have to unlock new possibilities and potential.”

Beginning March 8, consumers may visit www.bettycrocker.com/bettylab for accessible STEM- (science, technology, engineering and math) fueled fun in the kitchen, including step-by-step tutorials to make rock candy, ice cream in a bag, s’mores cake in a slow cooker, soda pop cupcakes and more.

Betty Crocker will be joined in the initiative by Mattel Inc.’s Barbie brand, which in 2018 launched the Barbie Dream Gap Project as a global initiative to give girls the resources and support they need to continue believing in themselves. Betty Crocker is working with the Barbie Dream Gap Project initiative to help inspire all parents to build girls’ confidence in STEM and beyond through the power of baking and culinary science. To draw attention to this important cause, the companies are introducing a special edition Betty Crocker + Barbie Dream Gap Project “Baking Better Futures” cake mix that is available at retailers for a limited time.

“As a purpose-driven brand, Barbie is committed to reminding girls across the globe and those around them that they can do anything,” said Diane Reichenberger, vice president of consumer products at Mattel. “Together, Barbie and Betty Crocker can inspire the limitless potential in every girl by making learning even more fun and by dedicating resources to remove barriers for the next generation.”