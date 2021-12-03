MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill announced several leadership changes, including two additions to its executive team on March 11. The changes become effective April 1.

On the heels of Brian Sikes being promoted to chief operating officer, Jon Nash was named to the executive team as his successor, leading the global protein and salt enterprise. Mr. Nash, who joined Cargill in 1998, has worked as the North American protein leader since 2019. He previously worked in leadership roles in the company’s protein business in commercial, operations and finance roles.

Also joining the executive team is Pilar Cruz, who has been named chief sustainability officer. Ms. Cruz, whose career with the company started in 2002, most recently worked in the global aqua nutrition business. Previously, she worked in leadership positions in North America, Europe and Latin America and led Cargill’s strategy and development, including mergers and acquisitions and business development.

Cargill also announced that after heading its global business and supply chains, Ruth Kimmelshue will take over as leader of its animal nutrition and health business. Since joining the company in 2015 as a member of the executive team, Ms. Kimmelshue has been involved in leading its sustainability campaigns and was its first chief sustainability officer.

Julian Chase, who joined the executive team in 2018 and now leads Cargill’s transformation initiatives, will be assuming the additional duties of leading its business operations and supply chains. His role continues to include developing its continuous-improvement culture, commercially and functionally.

The company also announced David Webster will succeed Frank van Lierde, leader of food ingredients and bioindustrial business functions, who announced his retirement after 32 years with Cargill. Mr. Webster, who has been part of the executive team since 2019, has worked as a leader in the global edible oils business, but most recently led the company’s animal nutrition and health business segment. He will relocate from the United States to The Netherlands as part of his new role. Mr. Van Lierde’s retirement will be effective June 1, 2021, after working with Mr. Webster to ensure a seamless transition.

“These leaders are committed to our customer-driven growth strategy and have deep experience in, and a passion for, innovation, disruption and building safe, responsible and sustainable solutions in food and agriculture,” said Dave MacLennan, Cargill chairman and chief executive officer. “As we accelerate our growth strategy into specialties and value-add spaces, I’m confident this is the team to lead Cargill forward.”