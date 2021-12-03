BOLTON, ENGLAND — British baking company Warburtons has announced plans to invest £18 million ($25.2 million) to build a new Thin Bagels plant at the company’s baking facility in Stockton.

A company spokesperson cited “increasing consumer demand” for Thin Bagels as the reason behind the new plant, which is expected to be operational by the spring of 2022.

“The new build will see the site increase by about 15% and eventually will enable us to double the number of people working on site; therefore around 30 new jobs will be created over time,” the spokesperson said.

Introduced in 2015, Thin Bagels contain 120 calories per pre-sliced bagel and come in three varieties: plain, sesame, and cinnamon and raisin.

Established in 1876 and based in Bolton, Warburtons is one of the United Kingdom’s largest baking companies. It produces more than 70 products, including bread, muffins and wraps, and employs a staff of more than 4,500 people.