WOLFERTSCHWENDEN, BAVARIA — Christian Traumann, group president of Multivac, was elected to the Presidium of the German Institute of Standardisation (DIN) where he will represent the packaging technology sector.

The DIN is an independent platform for standards and standardization. Its influence extends worldwide, not only within Germany. It supports the market feasibility of innovative solutions in the areas of industrial, commercial and social digitalization as well as research and development.

The DIN Presidium acts as a council of executive officers. It makes decisions on business and financial policies of its associated organizations, both directly and through its committees. In this way, it establishes the principles of standardization policy. Mr. Traumann will serve a term from 2021 to 2026.

Mr. Traumann has been with Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG since 2002. He first served as executive manager and chief financial officer. In April 2008 he became a member of the management board, and he has held dual leadership as group presidents of Multivac with Guido Spix since January 2020.

Mr. Traumann is the board member for Multivac’s subsidiaries and head of their departments of finance, digital products and transformation, human resources and sales.

Aside from Multivac, Mr. Traumann is chairman of the German Engineering Federation’s Food Processing and Packaging Machinery Association. He is one of the University of Kempten’s Board of Trustees members, commercial judge at the Regional Court in Memmingen and the president of interpack alliance 2021.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my many years of experience in the packaging industry into standardization policy,” Mr. Traumann said. “In doing so, I would like to take the view of the machine builders, but also take the perspective of the manufacturing companies that ultimately use packaging technology in their production.”