The Racupack 200 wrap around case packer from BluePrint Automation automatically erects, loads and closes wrap around cases, trays, tray-lid combinations and RSC cases. With its hygienic design, the Racupack 200 has a tool-free changeover for vertically packing multiple products on the same line. Modular in design, the case packer provides a variety of standard product handling systems for cartons, cans, bottles, and pouches of baking and snack products.

(804) 520-5400 • www.blueprintautomation.com