FRESNO, CALIF. – Sun-Maid Growers of California has entered the prepared baby and children’s food categories with the acquisition of Plum Organics from The Campbell Soup Co., Camden, NJ. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Plum Organics offers a range of products for babies, toddlers and children. All of the company’s products are certified organic and Non-GMO Project verified. Campbell Soup acquired the business in June 2013.

“We’re excited to welcome Plum Organics’ nutritious line of baby, toddler and kids’ food products to our imaginative world of delicious, whole fruit snacks,” said Harry Overly, president and chief executive officer of Sun-Maid Growers of California. “Our purpose is to help mom find better-for-you food options that taste great and kids will love. Adding Plum to our innovative product lineup delivers even more choices for her and her family.”

Mr. Overly added that Plum is a natural fit for Sun-Maid given the company’s expertise, leadership and rapid growth in healthy snacking.

“Its acquisition is an integral part of our continued dedication to providing superior products while delivering category growth,” he said. “We're committed to carrying on Plum's mission of serving babies the very best food from the first bite."

The Sun-Maid Growers product portfolio currently consists of raisins, sour raisin snacks, yogurt covered products, bites, dried fruit and a variety of organic fruits. In 2020, the company undertook a packaging redesign project that included accentuated callouts, including “0 g of added sugar” and “made with whole fruit,” as well a Non-GMO Project verification on the front of the packaging.

Plum Organics was a part of Campbell Soup’s Meals & Beverages business unit. Chris Foley, president of Meals & Beverages, said of the deal, “The sale of the Plum Organics baby food brand is part of our ongoing strategic process to create even greater focus on driving growth in the division’s core categories of soup, sauces and beverages.”

The transaction is expected to close in the spring of 2021, according to the companies.