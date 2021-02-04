GENEVA — Copersucar has agreed to buy Cargill’s 50% share of global sugar trader Alvean, becoming the sole owner of the world’s largest sugar trading company, which is said to move around 12 million tonnes of sugar annually, equal to about 20% of global trade.

Cargill and Copersucar formed Alvean as a joint venture in 2014. Copersucar said it will pay for the 50% stake with cash from its reserves, but the amount was not disclosed. Cargill said the sale was part of a portfolio review and plans to focus on its food and agricultural businesses but would continue to supply sugar ingredients to clients using other existing operations.

Alvean will continue as an independent company, with its current organizational structure, Copersucar said. The agreement is subject to competition authority approval in Brazil.