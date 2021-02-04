SANTA FE, NM. — La Primera Tortilla Factory has announced plans to invest $2.7 million in equipment and add 14 employees over the next three years at its facility in Sunland Park, NM. To help facilitate the expansion, La Primera will receive a $500,000 job creation grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department. La Primera Tortilla Factory specializes in corn and flour tortillas, freshly wrapped and sold to consumers through grocery stores in Las Cruces and El Paso, NM. The expansion is expected to allow the company to nearly double its space to sell to schools, hospitals, jails and other institutional customers.

Juan Carlos Favela, secretary treasurer of La Primera, said the family business started by selling fresh tortillas wrapped in paper and stored in a container to stay warm for customers. The company still sells that product but also produces in quantity for regional retail stores, including Walmart and Lowe’s grocery stores in the El Paso and Doña Ana County area.

Mr. Favela said the company experienced a significant uptick in demand for its products during the pandemic and now feels more comfortable expanding operations.

“A lot of people call us from all over the United States,” Mr. Favela said. “We ship tostadas; we ship tortillas. We’ve always tried to keep it as fresh as can be. But we have never had enough space to do everything we want. Now with the state partnership we can expand in New Mexico, grow, hire new workers and have financial stability.”