MERIDA, MEXICO — Mission Foods Mexico, a subsidiary of Gruma SAB de CV, said it plans to invest 1.5 billion pesos ($87.5 million) over the next six to eight years to build a production plant in Hunucma, Yucatan, in Mexico. Mission Foods said it will make tortillas, toast and packaged snacks at the facility.

The plant will have the capacity to produce 56,000 tonnes of product per year that will be exported to the southeast region of the United States and Caribbean countries such as the Dominican Republic, the company said.

“On behalf of our president and general director of Gruma, Mr. Juan Gonzalez Moreno, we appreciate the support and accompaniment of the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila, and his team to carry out this productive project of Mission Mexico and Gruma,” said Nader Badii Gonzalez, director of Mission Foods Mexico.

The expansion project is expected to generate 800 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs in Yucatan, of which 55% are expected to go to women, Mission Foods said.