BUFFALO, NY. — Alvino Battistoni has been named vice president of Rich Products’ In-Store Bakery & Deli Direct Chains business. He succeeds John Wellenzohn, who retired April 2.

A 25-year food industry veteran, Mr. Battistoni started his career in his family’s business, Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats, which was acquired by Rich Products in 2005. Since that time he has taken on increasing sales leadership responsibilities within Rich’s In-Store Bakery & Deli Direct Chains division over the past 10 years. Mr. Battistoni most recently was director of sales for Rich’s Walmart account.

Mr. Wellenzohn retires after a 43-year career. He began his career at Rich Products in sales, taking on new roles with increasing importance over the years, including region manager, national account manager and later vice president of sales.

Rich Products said Mr. Wellenzohn was known for his “intricate knowledge of the food industry, ability to build connections and creativity in building meaningful solutions for customers.” Most recently, he partnered with Rich’s In-Store Bakery team to launch the Rich’s virtual trade show experience in lieu of the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s (IDDBA) annual show in June 2020. According to the company, Mr. Wellenzohn’s leadership and collaboration with colleagues led to “a new and dynamic customer experience.”

“For more than four decades, John has been a leader and driver of our businesses,” said Ray Burke, president and chief operating officer, US Canada region, Rich Products. “He is loved by customers, brokers, and associates alike and we wish him much success in his next chapter — retirement.”