BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rich Products Corp. has agreed to acquire two in-store bakery manufacturing plants from TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Oak Brook, Ill. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The two plants are located in Fridley, Minn., and Lodi, Calif. They manufacture bread, rolls and cakes for in-store bakeries and food service customers. The transaction is expected to close by early April.

“The facilities we are acquiring from TreeHouse enhance our current dessert and bakery product portfolios and align well with our long-term growth strategies,” said Ray Burke, president and chief operating officer of Rich’s U.S. — Canada region. “These added capabilities will also allow us to provide greater fully-finished and artisan product options, which are in high demand among our customers.”

TreeHouse acquired the in-store bakeries from Conagra Brands, Inc., Chicago, as part of the Private Brands transaction in 2016.

“The sale of the Fridley and Lodi facilities allows us to sharpen our focus at TreeHouse, and importantly, creates an opportunity for these plants to thrive under Rich Products’ ownership,” said Steven T. Oakland, chief executive officer and president of TreeHouse Foods. “We continue to be committed to delivering great customer service within the in-store bakery category through our frosted sugar cookies and Lofthouse branded business.”