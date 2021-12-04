The inline Vemag Process Check 715 from Reiser is designed for all dough dividing lines where consistently accurate weights are critical. Portion weights can be affected by several variables, including changes in the dough, product temperature, density and even machine wear. The 715 communicates directly with the Vemag Dough Divider to continuously fine tune each dough portion to increase on-weight percentages with no operator intervention. Process Check tightens up the standard deviation of the divider and allows the baker to reduce the target weight.

(781) 821-1290 • www.reiser.com