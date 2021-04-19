WOONSOCKET, RI. — CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health operating nearly 10,000 locations, is ramping up its food and beverage offerings in an effort to become more of a meal solutions provider post-pandemic.

CVS said select stores now have a refreshed assortment of more than 100 frozen foods from brands such as Beyond Meat, Birds Eye, Ore-Ida and Amy’s Kitchen. In addition, a variety of fresh prepared foods and other refrigerated options are available in select stores.

New products being offered include Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat Beyond Meatballs, Bird’s Eye Sweet Cut Corn, Bird’s Eye Steamfresh Frozen Broccoli Florets, Healthy Choice Spicy Black Bean & Chicken Bowl, Amy’s Kitchen Three Cheese and Kale Bake Bowl, Jimmy Dean Breakfast Bowl, Meat Lovers and Red Baron Pizza.

CVS also said that, starting in May, it will launch an expanded assortment of more than 140 better-for-you snacks, including more than 60 that are completely new to CVS shelves. The assortment includes national and niche brands like LesserEvil, SkinnyDipped and Soley.

New snack products that will be offered include LesserEvil Organic No Cheese Cheesiness Popcorn, Solely Organic Pineapple Fruit Jerky, Quinn Paleo Friendly Grain Free Pretzel Chips, Bobo’s Lemon Poppyseed Oat Bar, Beanitos White Bean Chips, Hint of Lime, Quest Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips and SkinnyPop Kettle Corn, Hint of Vanilla.

“The expanded assortment of food items is the latest way CVS Pharmacy serves as a premier health and wellness destination, making it easier for millions of customers to access healthier choices and meal solutions without having to make extra trips to specialty and grocery stores,” CVS said.