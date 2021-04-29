CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Global Organics, Ltd., a supplier of organic and fair trade ingredients, announced a series of management changes, including several new hires and a promotion for a newly created senior-level position.

Isabelle Favato, former quality manager at Global Organics, has been named director of quality. In her new role, she will lead a growing team of professionals who ensure Global Organic’s products meet or exceed organic, quality and fair trade certifications. She also will manage growing reporting and testing requirements.

New hires include George Klesaris, Fausto Espinosa and Cate Batson Baril. Mr. Klesaris was named director of finance and administration. He joins the company from DSA Detection, LLC, where he was chief financial officer. He also was CFO at Brady Enterprises and vice president of finance and administration at SunOpta.

Mr. Espinosa was named to the newly created supply chain manager role. He previously held supply chain management roles at Riverdale Mills Corp. and Russell Stover Candies.

Ms. Batson Baril was named marketing manager. She joins the company from Mary’s Gone Crackers, where she was director of marketing. Before that, she was director of business development at Sustainable Harvest Coffee Importers.

“Creating these positions and adding new team members with such deep skill sets will allow us to continue our rapid growth and still provide our clients with the high quality products and service they are accustomed to,” said Dave Alexander, founder and president of Global Organics.