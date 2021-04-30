SAN DIEGO — Perfect Snacks, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, Inc., is increasing the snackability of its Perfect Bars with new Perfect Bar Snack Size.

Debuting in two flavors – peanut butter and dark chocolate chip peanut butter – Perfect Bar Snack Size bars contain more than 20 superfoods each, the company said. The refrigerated bars are USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified and gluten-free. Each bar contains 120 to 130 calories and 6 grams of protein.

Both bars are made with peanut butter, honey, nonfat milk, eggs, rice protein, kale, flax seed, rose hip, orange, lemon, papaya, tomato, apple, alfalfa, celery, kelp, dulse, carrot spinach, flaxseed oil, sunflower oil, sesame seed oil, olive oil and pumpkin seed oil. The dark chocolate chip peanut butter bar adds fair trade dark chocolate and sea salt to the mix.

“Contrary to their small stature, a snack-size bar is something we've always seen as a sizable opportunity, as we've grown to understand how our fans enjoy Perfect Bar throughout their days and as part of their ever-evolving routines," said Bill Keith, chief executive officer and co-founder of Perfect Snacks. "We've delivered on taste, nutrition and ingredients with a recipe that has stood the test of time — literally, since we were kids — so being able to stay true to our roots while also providing value to our retail partners and customers is a win-win."

Perfect Bar Snack Size bars come in 8-count boxes for a suggested retail price of $6.99. The bars are available in the refrigerated sections of Target, Kroger, Albertsons and Safeway stores and are rolling out to additional nationwide retailers in the coming months.

“We've seen such immense growth and innovation in Fresh Snacking since we launched the first refrigerated protein bar in stores more than 16 years ago," said Leigh Keith, president and co-founder of Perfect Snacks. "We're excited to continue fueling the Fresh Set and innovating with formats and flavors that break the mold of what's been done."