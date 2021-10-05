MINNEAPOLIS — Ivan Pollard, global chief marketing officer at General Mills, Inc. since July 2017, has left the company as part of a broader organizational reshuffling. The company is not expected to name a replacement for Mr. Pollard.

“Last week’s announcement reflects change we’ve signaled as part of our Accelerate growth strategy,” General Mills said. “As we pivot from the pandemic, in a position of strength, we are aligning our organization to maintain momentum in the dynamic markets we serve around the world. Ivan’s departure is related to this announcement, and we will announce further details at the appropriate time.”

Mr. Pollard was responsible for establishing the company’s first global marketing and media planning function as well as for marketing strategies, connections planning, and building organizational capabilities globally. Prior to General Mills, he was senior vice president of strategic marketing at Coca-Cola North America.