AUSTIN, TEXAS — Wunderkeks, a cookie bakery based in Austin, is partnering with The LOVELOUD foundation in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

To mark Pride Month in June, Wunderkeks, which describes itself as a queer-owned and immigrant-owned online cookie bakery, says it will seek to raise $30,000 for LOVELOUD’s charities through cookie sales.

LOUELOUD was established by Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of the popular music group Imagine Dragons. Wunderkeks will donate a dollar to LOVELOUD for each dozen cookies sold. Special edition Pride boxes have been designed to mark the collaboration.

LOVELOUD is dedicated to promoting the “unconditional love, understanding, support, acceptance and celebration of our LGBTQ+ friends and family.”