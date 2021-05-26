Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

While celebration sweets like large cakes may have struggled in 2020, every day sweet snacks enjoyed modest growth. Bakery snacks and cookies may not exploded like bakery staples, but they definitely experienced steady growth as consumers looked to find a sense of normalcy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Tim Grzebinski, client insights leader at IRI, explains how retained buyers drove this growth, but lack of variety definitely had an impact on sales.

“Retailers actually reduced assortment in 2020,” he said. “There was a decline in variety, so I think a lot of retailers were focused on core bakery snack and cookie items. That definitely had an impact on the slow growth that we saw.”

Listen to the episode to hear how consumption of these every day sweets changed and why branded cookies performed so well while private label counterparts actually saw a decline. Luc Mongeau, president of Weston Foods, Toronto, explains how this activity impacted Weston Foods’ cookie sales and how consumers were driven to the cookie aisle by comfort eating.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

