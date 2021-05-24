THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods hired Erin Caffrey as senior director of communications. She will report directly to Paul Baltzer, vice president, communications, Flowers Foods.

Ms. Caffrey formerly worked at The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta, Ga., where she led the company’s global sustainability reporting as well as public affairs, communications and sustainability efforts for Russia and Belarus in Moscow. She directed the culture transformation for Coke’s Central and Eastern Europe business unit in Athens, Greece. Ms. Caffrey has also managed global communications at the H.J. Heinz Company, Pittsburgh, Pa.

She brings experience working at global communications agencies managing media relations, sustainability communications, issues management and public affairs.

“Erin’s extensive organizational communications expertise is a strong addition to the Flowers corporate communications team,” Mr. Baltzer said.