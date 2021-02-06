OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular has launched a new division to focus on the early stages of business development and to serve as an incubator for strategic investment opportunities. Ed Prosser, senior vice president of Scoular, will lead the new division, Emerging Businesses.

“Scoular employees have always explored possibilities across the agricultural supply chain, imaginatively creating solutions for our customers,” said Paul Maass, chief executive officer of Scoular. “As the industry evolves at a rapid pace, we will continue to seize opportunities that position Scoular for long-term success.”

The new division will include business activities focusing on biofuels, renewable energy, carbon markets, investments in agricultural technology, such as Roger LLC, and other future growth ventures.

“Scoular can more strategically capture emerging opportunities when these business activities are aligned within the same division, which can support their unique capital, technology and talent needs,” Mr. Prosser said.

The company also made three new internal promotions to its senior leadership team.

Joe Andrus has been promoted to senior vice president and feed division manager. He succeeds John Messerich, who retired May 31. Mr. Andrus, based in Minneapolis, previously was vice president and general manager for the High Value Nutritional Proteins business unit.

Ron Bingham has been promoted to senior vice president and grain division manager. He succeeds Bob Ludington, who retired May 31. Mr. Ludington will continue to serve on Scoular’s board of directors. Mr. Bingham, based in Overland Park, Kan., previously was vice president and general manager for the wheat business unit.

Amy Patterson has been promoted to president of Petsource, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Scoular. Ms. Patterson, based in Omaha, previously was vice president and Petsource general manager.