KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Robert Wheeler has been named chief executive officer of Kalsec Inc., effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will succeed Scott Nykaza, PhD, who is set to retire on Dec. 31 following a 23-year career at the company.

In his new role, Mr. Wheeler will be responsible for leading Kalsec in the development and execution of business strategy that is aligned with the company’s purpose, mission, vision and values, and allows the company to remain private and sustainable.

Mr. Wheeler joined Kalsec in 2015 as executive director of administration. He later was named vice president of global supply chain and information systems and, most recently, has been executive vice president and chief supply chain officer since January 2020. Prior to Kalsec he was vice president of food and mint at Wild Flavors & Specialty Ingredients. He also held executive roles in supply chain and finance at A.M. Todd. He began his career as a certified public accountant at Ernst & Young.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and business management at Western Michigan University.

The Kalamazoo Holdings board of directors also named Julie Heine as president and chief commercial officer of Kalsec. In her new role she will help guide Kalec’s strategic direction and customer experience and oversee commercial and R&D objectives.

Ms. Heine has been with Kalsec for nearly 23 years, most recently as chief commercial officer since January 2020. She also has been vice president of sales, vice president of sales for the Americas, North American sales director and account manager.

She received a bachelor’s degree in biology, chemistry and German at Western Michigan University and a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Notre Dame — Mendoza College of Business.