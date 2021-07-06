DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Think! Products is pumping up its protein-packed portfolio with new High Protein Crisp Bars.

Available in chocolate and lemon flavors, the bars feature a soft cake-like layer atop a crispy core. The bars include a protein blend consisting of soy protein crisps, milk protein isolate, whey protein, calcium caseinate and casein. Sweetened with stevia, each gluten-free bar contains 140 to 150 calories, 15 grams of protein and 2 grams of sugar.

“We tested countless recipes to arrive at a Crisp Bar that is incredibly satisfying at every bite, rich in flavor and texture, and packed with protein to fuel your day,” said Perri Gordon, vice president and general manager of lifestyle brands for Think! parent company Glanbia Performance Nutrition. “From rock climbing or volunteering, to teaching or playing drums — our goal at Think! is to give you the fuel to do what you love, and we created our new Think! High Protein Crisp Bars with that objective.”

Think! High Protein Crisp Bars are available on Amazon and the company’s website for $16.99 per 10-count box.